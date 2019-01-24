Try 1 month for 99¢
Sheila Gestring became USD's new president in June, after the retirement of former USD president James Abbott. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota Board of Regents will host an inauguration of Sheila Gestring, the 18th president of the University of South Dakota, at 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Aalfs Auditorium inside Slagle Hall at the USD campus. 

Gestring became president of USD last June, after the retirement of USD's previous president, James Abbott. She had worked 13 years at USD and had served as the university's CFO since 2010. 

Inauguration week begins Feb. 10 with a "Day of Pride" that includes a men's basketball game at 1 p.m.; Feb. 11 will be a a "Day of Service," with a blood drive, an all-campus service activity and other activities; Feb. 12 will be a "Day of Giving"; and Feb. 13 will be inauguration day. 

