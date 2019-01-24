VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota Board of Regents will host an inauguration of Sheila Gestring, the 18th president of the University of South Dakota, at 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Aalfs Auditorium inside Slagle Hall at the USD campus.
Gestring became president of USD last June, after the retirement of USD's previous president, James Abbott. She had worked 13 years at USD and had served as the university's CFO since 2010.
Inauguration week begins Feb. 10 with a "Day of Pride" that includes a men's basketball game at 1 p.m.; Feb. 11 will be a a "Day of Service," with a blood drive, an all-campus service activity and other activities; Feb. 12 will be a "Day of Giving"; and Feb. 13 will be inauguration day.