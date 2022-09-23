USS Sioux City Sailors of the Year named by Siouxland Chamber

SIOUX CITY — One member from each of the USS Sioux City's crews were honored with a "Sailor of the Year" award at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner Thursday night.
The Brew Crew member honored was HC1 Franklin P. McCullough and the Gold Crew honoree was GM1 James D. Borchert III.
USS Sioux City crew members also stopped by the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars, Iowa, earlier Thursday. With a blue apron over their service dress whites, crew members prepared and served desserts to visitor center guests.