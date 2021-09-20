Valley Avenue to close Sept. 27

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Valley Avenue in Morningside will be closed for the afternoon and evening Sept. 27.

Valley Avenue, a short stretch of road between Peters Avenue and Laurel Avenue near Morningside University, will be closed from 3 p.m. Sept. 27 to 8 p.m. that night, according to a press release from the city's Engineering Division.

The closure will allow Morningside University to hold tennis matches adjacent to Valley Avenue.

A detour route will run along Peters Avenue, Sioux Trail and Laurel Avenue, according to a map provided by the Engineering Division.

