Vangarde Arts pitches plan for new free music concert series in Sioux City

vangarde arts logo
Provided

SIOUX CITY — Vangarde Arts announced it's in the running to bring a free outdoor series to Cook Park, 505 Cook St., beginning in 2023.

A Sioux City-based nonprofit, Vangarde Arts recently submitted the concert series proposal to the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which regularly grants funds to projects utilizing music in public spaces.

"Vangarde Arts is thrilled about the opportunity to bring an amazing new concert series to Sioux City," director Brent Stockton said. "We chose Cook Park to be part of the west side revitalization and breathe new life into a great midtown park and neighborhood."

Stockton said Vangarde Arts will need to qualify as one of the top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Sioux City Grant Awards. 

The public is encouraged to support Vangarde Arts' proposal by voting for it at vote.levitt.org or via text as 866-AMP-2023 (866-267-2023) with the keyword VOTESUX.

Public voting is now open and will continue until 7 p.m. Sept. 21. The top 20 finalists will be selected through the online and text-to-vote public voting phase. The Levitt Foundation will then review the top proposals and will select up to 10 Levitt AMP grant recipients, which will be announced on Nov. 15.

"It is our plan to offer a mix of local talent and national touring artists," Stockton said of the Cook Park music series.

Over the years, Vangarde Arts has musicians like Ray Wylie Hubbard, John Primer and David Lindley at its 416 Pierce St. location.

