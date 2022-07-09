Vermillion man involved in fatal two-vehicle crash

FORT RANDALL, S.D. — A 73-year-old Vermillion, S.D. man has been identified as one of two victims in a deadly two-car crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, David Struckman-Johnson was driving in the eastbound lane on South Dakota Highway 46, near Ft. Randall Casino, in a 2017 Subaru Forester when 29-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D. resident Charles Selwyn lost control of his 2006 Ford Five Hundred while heading westbound in rainy conditions.

"The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester," the release said.

South Dakota DPS' report then explains that both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and that the South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

"The cause of the crash has not yet been determined," the release said.