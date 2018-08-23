VERMILLION, S.D. -- The Vermillion Fire EMS Department extinguished a vehicle fire just as the fire began to spread to adjacent trailer houses Wednesday night.
According to a press release from the City of Vermillion, at around 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, Vermillion Fire EMS responded to a vehicle fire at 911 E. Duke St. #23 in Vermillion. Upon arrival, firefighters found a minivan fully engulfed, with trailer houses on both sides beginning to burn.
Crews were able to quickly knock down the vehicle blaze and extinguished the trailer house fire. Upon searching the trailer houses, crews found no occupants in either. The scene is now being held for processing by assisting agencies. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Vermillion Fire EMS, Mid-American Energy, Vermillion Light and Power and the Vermillion Police Department all responded to the fire.