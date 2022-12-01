Vermillion, S.D. woman identified in fatal crash, north of North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A Vermillion, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City on Nov. 26, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

At around 5 a.m. Nov. 26, a 2017 Kenworth Construction semitruck, pulling trailers, was northbound on Interstate 29 when it struck Amanda Taylor, 39, who was walking in the driving lane.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelly Westadt, 53, of Sioux Falls, was the driver of the truck. He was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

That section of Interstate 29 was closed for about 45 minutes.

South Dakota's Highway Patrol said the investigation into the crash will continue and that all information released so far is preliminary.