You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Veteran comic Bob Saget coming to Hard Rock's Anthem
View Comments
alert

Veteran comic Bob Saget coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

{{featured_button_text}}
Bob Saget
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Veteran comic Bob Saget will be performing May 2 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 3rd St.

Best known for such long-running TV series as "Full House" and "America's Funniest Home Video," Saget has been a Grammy Award-nominated stand-up comedian for more than 30 years. He also wrote the best-selling book, "Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian" in 2014.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Rock Shop and at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

Al Anthem events are for audiences 21 and older.

Hard Rock announces first three acts for 2020 Battery Park series
Three Dog Night to perform at Orpheum Theatre
Jerry Seinfeld to return to Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News