Veteran comic Bob Saget coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Veteran comic Bob Saget will be performing May 2 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 3rd St.
Best known for such long-running TV series as "Full House" and "America's Funniest Home Video," Saget has been a Grammy Award-nominated stand-up comedian for more than 30 years. He also wrote the best-selling book, "Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian" in 2014.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Rock Shop and at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
Al Anthem events are for audiences 21 and older.