Veterans grocery giveaway taking place on April 29

SIOUX CITY-- Veterans, current military members and their immediate household family members are invited to attend a drive-thru grocery giveaway from 6 to 7 p.m. April 29 at Support Siouxland Soldiers, 1551 Indian Hills Drive, Suite 102.

Individuals will need to show proof of service in order to participate.

Family members and friends are encouraged to provide a ride for veterans who may not have the transportation or means to otherwise attend this event.

This event is a joint effort between Support Siouxland Soldiers, Projects for Patriots and the Food Bank of Siouxland to provide groceries to local veterans and military families during the current COVID-19 crisis, which has created an even greater need than ever before.

During the last two events, more than 10,000 pounds of food were distributed to nearly 250 local military and veteran families, feeding more than 750 adults and children.

To learn more about Support Siouxland Soldiers on Facebook.

