SIOUX CITY -- Do you have a favorite eatery that should be considered one of Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants?
Between now and July 28, you can vote for your choice from among the more than 150 cafes, coffee shops, pizzerias, drive-ins and full-service restaurants listed at http://siouxcityjournal.secondstreetapp.com/SiouxlandsTop50Restaurants2019/gallery.
Are we missing your favorite hole-in-the-wall? Feel free to write them in as well.
All of the votes will be tabulated and the winners will be announced in a Journal special section that will be available on Sept. 18.
"We are not ranking which restaurant is the best in this type of food or what restaurant is best in that type of food," the Journal's retail and digital advertising director Chad Pauling said. "Instead, we want to give readers a opportunity to say, 'Hey, if you're new in town, you gotta try eating at the place.' "
"It doesn't matter if you if the restaurant is big or small, fancy or casual, part of a chain or locally-owned," he added. "We're simply looking for the 50 restaurants that Siouxland people love going to."