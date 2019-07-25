{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Have you already voted for what you consider one of Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants?

You have until Sunday to vote for your choice from among the more than 150 cafes, coffee shops, pizzerias, drive-ins and full-service eateries listed here

Are we missing your favorite hole-in-the-wall? Feel free to write them in as well.

All of the votes will be tabulated and the winners will be announced in a Journal special section that will be available on Sept. 18. 

PHOTOS: 14 Top Places to Eat in Sioux City (according to Facebook)

+13 
+13 
Best Places to Eat -- La Juanita
+13 
+13 
Best Places to Eat -- Milwaukee Wiener House
+13 
+13 
Best Places to Eat -- El Fredo Pizza
+13 
+13 
Best Places to Eat -- Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant
+13 
+13 
Best Places to Eat -- Diving Elk

"I've been pleasantly surprised at how seriously people are taking the voting," the Journal's retail and digital advertising director Chad Pauling said. "Everybody wants to say this is the best place to get pizza, wings or whatever. People want their voice heard."

Pauling was quick to point out that Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants doesn't necessarily mean the fanciest or best places.

"No, we're talking about the restaurants you recommend to friends or the people who are coming into town for a short visit," he said.  "Whether it is big or small, fancy or casual, a chain restaurant or something locally-owned, we are looking for recommendations from our readers."

