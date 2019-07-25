La Juanita, 1316 Pierce St., is easily one of the most recognized and well-respected restaurants in Sioux City. La Juanita secures a score of 4.7 from 339 reviews on Facebook. Fans rave about the restaurant's "life changing" burritos, and the "best tacos ever ... anywhere!"
A change in location hasn't stopped customer appreciation of this hot dog joint. Milwaukee Wiener House, 301 Douglas St., scores a 4.7 out of 621 total reviews. Siouxlanders enjoy the delicious hot dogs and the availability of cold beer, and say it's worth the wait.
With 792 total reviews from various users, El Fredo Pizza, 523 W. 19th St., has kept a strong score of 4.7 out of 5. Customers laud the restaurant's atmosphere, its breadsticks and original sauce recipe.
Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant, 2401 Fifth St., is the master of comfort food in Sioux City. The place has secured a 4.7 score among the 348 reviewers on Facebook. Visitors love the omelettes, biscuits and gravy and friendly service. Some even consider it the best place for breakfast in Sioux City.
The Diving Elk, 1101 Fourth St., scores a 4.7 from 206 reviews on Facebook. Fans report that the restaurant "has to be one of my favorite spots in Sioux City! The food is made from scratch and nothing on the menu will disappoint."
If you want to stand out as a restaurant in Sioux City, you'll need variety and the consistency to back it up. Rebos, 1107 Fourth St., does just that with a 4.5 score from 466 reviews. Customers love the Black and White flatbread, lobster bisque, Creole Evil Pasta and the refreshing mojitos and martinis.
This Vietnamese restaurant has been reviewed by 214 people and earned 4.2 stars. Frequent visitors enjoy Da Kao's menu of affordable Vietnamese and Chinese food options. They also like the fresh spring rolls having the choice of delivery. Visit them at 800 W. 7th St.
Bob Roe's Point After, 2320 Transit Ave., has been reviewed by 668 people on Facebook and has maintained a score of 4.4 stars. People love visiting the Transit Avenue restaurant for pizza and wings. And it's a great spot to watch a football game or two.
Gotta love snacking on a couple pieces of broasted chicken every once in a while, right? Visitors at Sneaky's Chicken, 3711 Gordon Drive, give the restaurant 4.6 stars from a collection of 208 reviews. Some even claim Sneaky's has the best chicken in town.
Half Moon Bar & Grill, located at 714 S. Lewis Boulevard, has 238 reviews on Facebook and has earned 4.6 stars. Customers enjoyed the atmosphere and friendly staff as well as Half Moon's finger food-heavy menu of wings and fancy waffle fries dishes.
The Phyl Claeys pizza at Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St., is one of the specialty pies available or you can create your own mix of toppings. The reviews are mixed but 4.2 stars from 552 reviews puts this Historic Fourth Street bar on the list. In addition to pizza they also have nachos and a huge selection of beer.
"I've been pleasantly surprised at how seriously people are taking the voting," the Journal's retail and digital advertising director Chad Pauling said. "Everybody wants to say this is the best place to get pizza, wings or whatever. People want their voice heard."
Pauling was quick to point out that Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants doesn't necessarily mean the fanciest or best places.
"No, we're talking about the restaurants you recommend to friends or the people who are coming into town for a short visit," he said. "Whether it is big or small, fancy or casual, a chain restaurant or something locally-owned, we are looking for recommendations from our readers."
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
Sergeant Floyd Monument
Sioux City Public Museum
Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation
Sioux City Art Center
Stone State Park
Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Trinity Heights
Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center
Spirit of Siouxland
War Eagle Monument
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Jolly Time Pop Corn Museum
Milwaukee Railroad Museum
Courthouse exterior
First Bride's Grave
Bruguier Cabin
LaunchPAD Children's Museum
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Peirce Mansion
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy