Walmart will require employees to wear face coverings beginning Monday
Walmart will require employees to wear face coverings beginning Monday

Shoppers enter Walmart on Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City April 8, one by one, as local retail stores are limiting the number of customers allowed inside at one time.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart announced in a statement Friday that it will begin requiring its employees to wear face masks or other facial coverings at work beginning Monday. 

Employees may bring their own masks if they wish, as long as the coverings meet certain guidelines, otherwise masks will be provided as employees pass through their temperature check and health screening when reporting to work. 

The big-box chain has taken a number of unprecedented steps to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus in its stores over the past month, including slashing store hours nationwide, establishing limits on the number of customers allowed inside, and setting protocols for shoppers as they navigate aisles, to keep people separated as much as possible.

The retailer also pledged to hire 150,000 people, then expanded that pledge to hire another 50,000, while giving bonuses and other expanded benefits to workers. 

