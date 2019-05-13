SIOUX CITY -- A marvelous Monday will prove to be just the beginning of a week of above-average temperatures in Siouxland.
While Monday's high in the low 70s is average for Sioux City, the rest of the week will have some summertime heat, according to Kerry Hanko, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"This time of the year tends to be variable, with temps either below normal or above normal," she said. "After a cool, rainy spell, I think people will be happy with a week of highs near or above 80 degrees."
The trend will start on Tuesday, when sunny skids and south/southwest winds will send temps climbing to around 80. Wednesday will be a repeat while Thursday's high climbs up to 86.
"Friday will be almost as warm," Hanko said. "The high will top off at around 83."
A chance for rain will return for the weekend. Saturday's high will be 78 but there is a 30 percent chance for precipitation on Saturday night.
Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies and a high in the upper-60s.