Weather Feature

In the background from left, Alexis Spitzner and Ariel Hudson of Sioux City look at Bauer, a Shepherd mix, as she gets curious about the camera at Bacon Creek Park in Sioux City.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A marvelous Monday will prove to be just the beginning of a week of above-average temperatures in Siouxland.

While Monday's high in the low 70s is average for Sioux City, the rest of the week will have some summertime heat, according to Kerry Hanko, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. 

"This time of the year tends to be variable, with temps either below normal or above normal," she said, "After a cool, rainy spell, I think people will be happy with a week of highs near or above 80 degrees."

The trend will start on Tuesday, when sunny skids and south/southwest winds will send temps climbing to around 80. Wednesday will be a repeat while Thursday's high climbs up to 86.

"Friday will be almost as warm," Hanko said. "The high will top off at around 83."

A chance for rain will return for the weekend. Saturday's high will be 78 but there is a 30 percent chance for precipitation on Saturday night.

Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies and a high in the upper-60s.

