Warrior Hotel to be lit blue to bring awareness to autism

SIOUX CITY -- The Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St., will be going blue at 8 p.m. Monday to bring awareness to autism.

April, which is Autism Awareness Month, is usually a busy for Mid-Step Service, according to the nonprofit organization's development director Mary Bertram.

However, concerns over COVID-19 caused April's Siouxland Autism Awareness Month walk to be postponed, and the Pier Center Derby & Dreams fundraiser. scheduled for May 2, had to canceled until 2021.

Instead, Mid-Step Services and Pier Center, along with the Warrior Hotel will be lighting will be signing on light on autism as well as thanking the efforts of doctors, nurses and first responders.

A Facebook Live stream and photos will be shared on the Warrior Hotel and Mid-Step Services social media pages.

