WATCH NOW: Asian Festival is Saturday; moves to West 7th Street

SIOUX CITY -- Peggy La and John Keoasa are the proud parents of 18-month-old son named Zeus and a soon-to-be-born daughter named Zena.

The couple wants both of their children to be appreciative of their heritage.

Which is why La and Keoasa are some of the chief organizers behind the 10th annual Siouxland Asian Festival, which takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Yummi Blox, 700 W. Seventh St.

"When John and I were growing up, there weren't any festivals highlighting the Asian population," La, owner of Hong Kong Food Market, explained. "Since Siouxland has Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Thai and Vietnamese people, we felt a festival representing those communities."

Keoasa agreed, adding the timing of this year's Asian festival is significant.

"May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month," he said.

The festival will feature four local food vendors, musicians, dancers from a Buddhist church, a three-panel mural by Jessica Hammond (Brutal Doodles) and, even, a bouncy house for kids.

"Last year, we had more than 1,000 people attending Asian Fest," La said. "This year, we want an even bigger turnout."

In large part, that's because the Siouxland Asian Festival has a brand new home.

Previously held at Riverside Park, this year's festival will take place at Yummi Blox, the food truck lot Keoasa and La founded in the summer of 2021.

Earlier this spring, Yummi Blox received the 2022 Iowa Tourism Award for Outstanding Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Initiative from the Iowa Tourism Conference.

"We thought it was an important honor," Keoasa said. "We had to overcome a lot of hurdles to get Yummi Blox going. Now, our second season is getting off to a great start."

Hosting events like the Siouxland Asian Festival will bring more people to the West Seventh Street Corridor. It will also allow more people the opportunity to learn about Asian culture.

"Everybody knows all about Chinese food, plus everybody's kids know all about Korean pop music," La said. "There is so much more about Asian culture than Chinese food and K-pop."

In addition, such celebrations will allow La and Keoasa to pass down their heritages to kids Zena and Zeus.

"We want our children to know where they came from," La said.

