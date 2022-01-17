WATCH NOW: Man in critical condition following a Monday stabbing, SCPD searching for suspect

SIOUX CITY -- A man is in critical condition following a stabbing that occurred in the 500 block of 17th Street late Monday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. Monday, a patrolling Sioux City Police officer observed a man in the doorway of an apartment building, Sgt. Scott Hatting said.

The man had multiple stab wounds and was transported to MercyOne Medical Center for his injuries.

Investigating officers were able to determine that the victim and two other men ran from an area in the vicinity of 17th and Jackson Streets. They stopped in front of the apartment, due to the victim's injuries.

It is believed that the men were involved in some sort of altercation at another location with an unknown suspect.

At this time, there is no description of the possible suspect.

Hatting said the victim's name is not being released. At this time, there is no description of the possible suspect. Hatting added that there is surveillance video of the area which investigators will review for leads.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sioux City Police Department.

