Water main break causing low water pressure in parts of Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- Parts of Sioux City are experiencing low water to no water pressure in the Bridgeport Industrial Park and Southbridge Business Park areas, Wednesday morning. 

City staff said it is due to a water main break on the corner of Sully Road and Andrew Avenue. They anticipate water will be restored later Wednesday morning.

