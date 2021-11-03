Water main break causing low water pressure in parts of Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- Parts of Sioux City are experiencing low water to no water pressure in the Bridgeport Industrial Park and Southbridge Business Park areas, Wednesday morning.
City staff said it is due to a water main break on the corner of Sully Road and Andrew Avenue. They anticipate water will be restored later Wednesday morning.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today