Water shutdown scheduled for portions of Douglas Street for valve repair

SIOUX CITY -- The city's utilities division will be repairing a water valve on Douglas Street on Tuesday.
Repair activities will take place on Douglas Street from 10th to 18th streets.
The water shutdown will take roughly eight hours between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a city press release. The city is working with a contractor to expedite the work.
The contractor will begin preparing the site on Monday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today