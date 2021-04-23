 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water shutdown scheduled for portions of Douglas Street for valve repair
0 comments

Water shutdown scheduled for portions of Douglas Street for valve repair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The city's utilities division will be repairing a water valve on Douglas Street on Tuesday. 

Repair activities will take place on Douglas Street from 10th to 18th streets. 

The water shutdown will take roughly eight hours between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a city press release. The city is working with a contractor to expedite the work. 

The contractor will begin preparing the site on Monday. 

0:26 WATCH NOW: The Bacon Creek Conduit explained
Water faucet
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sam Burrish tends his pepper plants

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News