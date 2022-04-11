Wayne County Historical Society hosting "Yesterday's Lady" Sue McClain

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne County Historical Society will be hosting Sue McClain (also known as "Yesterday's Lady") at 2 p.m. April 23 at the Cantor Student Center's Elkhorn Room on the Wayne Sate College campus, 1111 Main St.

McClain will be presenting "To Top if Off: History of the Hat," about the history of the hat from the 1850s through the 1960s, during a program sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.

A collector of vintage clothing for more than 25 years, McClain lives with her husband in a historical 1887 building with her husband in downtown Beatrice, Neb.

This is the first event in the Wayne County Historical Society's "History Loves Company" calendar.

Refreshments and snacks will be served as part of the event for this free event. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite hat.

People attending the event should RSVP Rachel Kunz at 402-363-08548 by Friday, April 15.

