LE MARS, Iowa -- Wells Enterprises, Inc. on Monday acquired Fieldbrook Foods from Arbor Investments.
The purchase expands Wells' current manufacturing capacity, diversifies its ability to support customers geographically to help meet future demands and adds an important footprint on the East Coast.
"The combination creates a stronger platform for growth and positions us to better serve out customers, as well as providing a more geographically diverse footprint for us," CEO and president Mike Wells said. "We're excited for the future and growing our business together."
Wells and Dunkirk, New York-based Fieldbrook have complementary businesses. Wells is the No. 3 ice cream manufacturer in the United Stares, with a strong house of signature brands, including Blue Bunny. Fieldbook is a strong private label/contract manufacturing facilities in Dunkirk and Lakewood, New Jersey.
Together, Wells and Fieldbrook will employ more than 3,800 people and produce close to 200 million gallons of ice cream.
"We have confidence in the local Fieldbrook team and are excited to have them join Wells," Mike Wells said. "We're focused on our commitment of quality, service and food safety, and look forward to continuing to fulfill Wells' purpose of bringing joy to everyday life because of the love of ice cream."