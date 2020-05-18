Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor reopens Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor is reopening its dining space, beginning 11 a.m. Monday.

The popular, 115 Central Ave., N.W. "Ice Cream Capital of the World" destination will be adjusting its operation practice in order to follow suit with Gov. Kim Reynolds' recommendations for food service establishments in accordance to COVID-19 concerns.

In addition to opening at 50 percent capacity, all employees will wear masks and gloves, with gloves being changes between each guests. In addition, all employees will receive health screening before being allowed onsite.

Plexiglass shield have been installed at the service counter, sanitizer are available at the entrance, and floor markings and temporary layout changes to ensure social distancing while waiting in line. An employee greeter will limit the number of guests allowed in and an employee sanitizer will maintain cleanliness throughout the visitor center.

A full menu of food items will be available in the dining room as well as to-go order which can be placed by phone or online. Gift shop items are also available for purchase.

Initially, hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. The second floor interactive area, rooftop patio and even center will remain closed.

