Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor dining space reopens
Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor dining space reopens

Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor

In this June 2019 file photo, Todd Eschweiler of Ankeny, Iowa, hands an ice cream cone to his daughter Audrey, 9, as employees Sophie Bixenman and Kody Koerselman make cones in the remodeled Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor in downtown Le Mars, Iowa. In the foreground is Paige Eschweiler, 6.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor, 115 Central Ave., N.W., reopened Thursday.

The dining space has reopened to the public, following a temporary closure of indoor seating in June. Employees will still be required to wear face masks, gloves and undergo health screenings before each shift. Floor marking, temporary layout adjustments and seating changes will continue to follow CDC social distancing recommendations.  

"The well-being of guests and staff has been and will remain our number one priority," senior manager Shannon Rodenburg said. "We are doing everything we can to ensure the fun, ice cream experience we're known to deliver."

Summer hours at the Visitor Center will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 4. Curbside pickup orders remain available by calling ahead. The second floor interactive area and rooftop patio will remain closed.

