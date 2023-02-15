INWOOD, Iowa — A West Lyon Community School District teacher had something to celebrate this past week after being recognized with a state award.

On Feb. 10, the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council announced that it had chosen West Lyon industrial technology instructor Shane Peterson as one of six state educators who "go above and beyond to inspire student interest in and awareness of science, technology, engineering and mathematics."

With Peterson in particular, the Iowa STEM Advisory Council noted the work he's done over a decade to expand an intro-level woodworking class into something more all-encompassing for students interested in STEM fields. The release also pointed out that Peterson's received over $200,000 in grants for his classroom.

In addition to the 2023 Iowa STEM Teacher Award, Peterson is getting $3,000. Half of the money is meant for in-school use while the other half can be spent at Peterson's discretion.

Peterson will be recognized once more, as a part of STEM Day, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines in August.