Western Iowa Tech Community College Joins manufacturing consortium

SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College has joined with other Iowa community colleges and the Iowa State University's Center for Industrial Research and Service to form a new manufacturing consortium.

The consortium began meeting in April to set goals and timelines.

The partnership will respond to workforce needs that will help manufacturers better address technology investments, workforce pipeline and other workforce challenges. The consortium also will help Iowa manufacturers seize opportunities and remain competitive by providing consultation, education, and access to resources.

It includes key state associates and agencies, partnering to implement an education, awareness strategy statewide to meet the training needs of all manufacturing businesses. In addition, the group will develop certificate, diploma, and degree programs to ensure employers have access to advanced skills training and career pathways.

