SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) will be hosting its 13th annual Lewis and Clark Jazz Festival from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Sioux City Campus, 4647 Stone Ave.
The free, public event provides Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota middle and high school students with the opportunity to experience jazz music through spirited competitions.
Vocal jazz competitions will be held at L416/417, and instrumental jazz competitions will be held in the Rocklin Conference Center. Trophies will be awarded for the first through third place in each class. Awards will also be given for outstanding soloists.
WITCC audio engineers will provide sound and recording services for the festival while the school's concert choir will offer assistance for directors, ensembles and audience members.