Whiting man gets five years in federal prison for receiving child porn

WHITING, IOWA — On Tuesday, a 42-year-old Whiting resident was sentenced to a five-year federal prison sentence for knowingly receiving child pornography.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Dason Ku "received the prison term after a May 11, 2022, guilty plea to receipt of child pornography." Per the release, Ku received the material on October 24, 2018.
In addition to a 60-month prison sentence, Ku was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to the victims. Once he ends his prison term, Ku has to serve five years of supervised release.