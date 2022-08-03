 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whiting man gets five years in federal prison for receiving child porn

WHITING, IOWA — On Tuesday, a 42-year-old Whiting resident was sentenced to a five-year federal prison sentence for knowingly receiving child pornography.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Dason Ku "received the prison term after a May 11, 2022, guilty plea to receipt of child pornography." Per the release, Ku received the material on October 24, 2018. 

In addition to a 60-month prison sentence, Ku was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to the victims. Once he ends his prison term, Ku has to serve five years of supervised release.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

