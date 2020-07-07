'Whose Live Anyway?' reschedules its Orpheum date to 2021

-
SIOUX CITY -- "Whose Live Anyway?'" which had been scheduled at the Orpheum Theatre on Oct. 8, has been rescheduled for March 25, 2021.
"Whose Live Anyway?" a 90-minutes of improvised comedy and song based upon audience suggestions featuring actors Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray, is based on the long-running "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" TV show.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show with no action taken. For any further ticket inquiries or to request a refund, call 712-279-4850 (ext 2), no later than Aug. 7. After that point, tickets will automatically be honored for the new show date.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
