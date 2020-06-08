WinnaVegas Casino Resort to reopen with safety protocols on Friday

SLOAN, Iowa -- WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330th St., announced that it will reopen and resume casino operations at 50% capacity, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
The reopening process will be conducted in phases with select gaming machines and other amenities remaining closed in the initial phase. Time between phases will be based upon how safe guests are adhering to safety guidelines and protocols set forth by casino management.
“This is an exciting time for all of us at WinnaVegas,” said WinnaVegas General Manager Mayan Beltran in a news release. “Reopening the property signifies the first step back to that feeling of normalcy we’ve all been looking for. I’m excited for all our team members to get back to doing what they do best; providing the best gaming and entertainment experience possible for our guests.”
During phase one, food and beverage venues will have limited hours of operation with Kasu Café and Bingo Concessions open. The Flower Island Buffet will be converted to a restaurant style with table side service and a limited menu.
The 360 Lounge and the Casino Bar will not permit standing or sitting. Food service will be available for to-go orders and sit-down dining service will be limited to allow for physical distancing between guests. Bingo sessions will adhere to social distancing and the total amount of guests allowed to play bingo will be limited to that capacity. Table Games including poker will remain closed in the initial phase and will reopen on a later date.
Also during phase one, the entire casino property will be non-smoking and will temporarily restrict anyone under 18 years old from entering the Resort.
The hotel will be open from Thursday through Sunday and will be closed Sunday through Wednesday nights. Guest amenities will be limited with valet, golf simulators, video gaming room, fitness room and hotel pool remaining closed in the initial phase.
New casino hours of business operation will be 10am to Midnight, 7 days a week. Expanded hours of operation will be determined on a later date. Casino management will continue to utilize social media and their website (www.winnavegas.com) to communicate and inform the public on any new developments regarding the different phases of reopening the Casino Resort.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.