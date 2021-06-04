WinnaVegas lifts COVID-related restrictions at casino near Sloan

SLOAN, Iowa -- WinnaVegas Casino Resort on Friday lifted the casino's mask mandate for those who have been fully vaccinated.

The casino, owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, said it's asking guests who have not received the vaccine to continue wearing masks when on the property.

"As recommended by the CDC and the governor, those at high risk for more severe COVID-19 illness should stay home," WinnaVegas General Manager Mayan Beltran said in a statement. "And we are encouraging everyone to wear a mask where social distancing is not possible. Our priority has always been the safety of our guests, staff and owners."

The golf simulators, fitness room, and hotel pool are now open and casino hours of operation will be expanded to 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 24 hours on weekends.

"We look forward to bringing back the fun and excitement of live concerts with our first show scheduled for June 11," Beltran said. "Urban Cowboy tickets are going fast as everyone wants to enjoy live entertainment again!"

