WinnaVegas postpones its 'Urban Cowboy Reunion' and Sheena Easton concerts

The "Urban Cowboy Reunion" tour featuring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, slated for April 3, and "80s Night Out with Sheena Easton and Tiffany, scheduled for April 18, will not be taking place.

"Under the current circumstances, postponing these shows is the right thing to do," WinnaVegas general manager Maya Beltran said in a statement. "We are currently working with the promoters to reschedule the concert at a more appropriate time. We appreciate our guests' understanding and paitence during these unprecedented times."