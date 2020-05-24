You are the owner of this article.
Winnebago confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases
Winnebago Hospital

Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Neb., is shown in November 2017.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System has confirmed four additional cases of novel coronavirus on the Winnebago Reservation.

The Winnebago Reservation now has had a total of 13 positive cases of COVID-19. Out of those, five individuals have recovered.

The additional positive cases were tested at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH). Three of these people remain in good condition and are isolating at home. The other patient who tested positively was in stable condition and transferred to another facility for a higher level of care.

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System is comprised of the TCUH and the Winnebago Public Health Department. 

