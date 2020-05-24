Winnebago confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System has confirmed four additional cases of novel coronavirus on the Winnebago Reservation.

The Winnebago Reservation now has had a total of 13 positive cases of COVID-19. Out of those, five individuals have recovered.

The additional positive cases were tested at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH). Three of these people remain in good condition and are isolating at home. The other patient who tested positively was in stable condition and transferred to another facility for a higher level of care.

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System is comprised of the TCUH and the Winnebago Public Health Department.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.