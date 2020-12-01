 Skip to main content
Winter tree hike scheduled for Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
SIOUX CITY -- Learn about bark patterns and other tricks used to identify trees, year round, while taking a leisurely walk through the woods at 1 p.m. Dec. 12, at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

The program is free and open to the public. Since it is an outdoor program, participants are asked to dress warmly and wear sturdy walking shoes, said education program director Dawn Snyder. 

In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, this event is limited to 12 people and registration is required. A mask should be worn when social distancing isn't possible.

Call 712-258-0838 to register or for additional information regarding other programs.

