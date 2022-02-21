Wintery conditions returns to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Blustery conditions, gusting winds and a chance for the white stuff is in Tuesday's weather forecast for Siouxland.

"Siouxland may see anywhere between one to three inches on Tuesday," said Ivan Gumbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "Snow should leave the area by noon. Still, gusty winds will blow snow around, making things feel blustery."

Roads and sidewalks in Sioux City had already become icy and slick by Monday evening.

The weather service forecast the wintery weather to arrive in extreme Northwest Iowa between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday and the rest of the region conditions between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

With winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour, wind chills were expected as low as 23 degrees below zero. Daytime's high Tuesday should be top off at around 14 degrees.

Tuesday night will feel even more bone-chillingly cold as temps will drop to as low as 7 degrees below.

The cold front comes on the heels of record highs Sunday, as temps climbed into the 60s.

Wednesday will see a slight warmup, compared to Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies and a northerly breeze will boost the high to around 12.

A low of three below and slight chance of snow is slated for Wednesday night. Snow will remain the forecast on Thursday.

Finally, highs in the 30s will make return this weekend.

"We may have been spoiled by some spring-like days," Gumbs said. "But winter will be around for a bit longer."

