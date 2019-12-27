Wintry mix expected to move into Siouxland this weekend

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- Enjoy a relatively quiet Friday in Siouxland because, this weekend, will see the weather change drastically.
Friday's daytime high of near 40 will be an outlier when a winter mix enters the area late Friday night, said Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Siouxland will likely see snow, then more of a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain during the overnight hours," she explained. "It's difficult to talk about accumulation since it is dependent on when the snow transitions into rain."
"However, the northern parts of Siouxland will experience the brunt of the storm," Garrett continued. "Northern sections of Siouxland may see up to a foot of snow. Sioux City may see new snow and sleet accumulation of 4 inches."
Rain will continue to fall on Saturday, at least in Sioux City.
"Right now, Saturday's high will hit 37 in Sioux City," Garrett said. "That could change depending on how much snow will be on the grounds."
Similarly, people in southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa are likely to see more snow and cooler temps.
Saturday night will bring rain, before midnight. After that, the rain will be mixed with snow and, possibly, freezing rain as low temps touch down to 27.
According to Garrett, Sunday may see even more adverse conditions.
"Snow is likely throughout Siouxland on Sunday," she said. "A gusting west wind of more than 40 mph may cause ice to form on streets, highways and electrical poles."
Sunday's high will top off at around 30.
This treacherous weather pattern will continue Sunday night . Patchy blowing snow will send temps down to around 19. Blustery conditions will keep Sioux City frigid on Monday as temps will only get as high as 25 degrees.
While Garrett said this forecast model may change but Sioux City will likely see as much as six inches of new snow from this front. Northern parts of Siouxland may experience more than a foot of snow.
"This pattern will have snow, freezing rain and gusting wind," she said. "If people are traveling back home from Christmas, we encourage them to keep tabs on changing weather conditions."