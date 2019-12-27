Wintry mix expected to move into Siouxland this weekend

SIOUX CITY -- Enjoy a relatively quiet Friday in Siouxland because, this weekend, will see the weather change drastically.

Friday's daytime high of near 40 will be an outlier when a winter mix enters the area late Friday night, said Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Siouxland will likely see snow, then more of a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain during the overnight hours," she explained. "It's difficult to talk about accumulation since it is dependent on when the snow transitions into rain."

"However, the northern parts of Siouxland will experience the brunt of the storm," Garrett continued. "Northern sections of Siouxland may see up to a foot of snow. Sioux City may see new snow and sleet accumulation of 4 inches."

Rain will continue to fall on Saturday, at least in Sioux City.

"Right now, Saturday's high will hit 37 in Sioux City," Garrett said. "That could change depending on how much snow will be on the grounds."

Similarly, people in southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa are likely to see more snow and cooler temps.

