SIOUX CITY -- A woman died of injuries sustained in a rollover accident, near mile marker 132 on Interstate 29, late Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident. Preliminary investigations shows the vehicle left the roadway on the west side of the southbound lane, rollied over, ejecting the female occupant.

The female occupant, Ashley Bond, was transported to the hospital by helicopter. She was pronounced dead due to her injuries. A male occupant, Curtis Cotton, was not ejected and refused medial treatment.

The Iowa DOT, Iowa State Patrol, Mercy Wings, Woodbury County EOC, Salix EMS and Sloan EMS offered assistance to the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said the accident remains under investigation.