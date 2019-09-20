SIOUX CITY -- At the 15th annual Sioux City International Film Festival, running Oct. 3 - 5, the emphasis will be on female filmmakers, movie professionals and comfy seating.
Supported in part by grants from the Gilchrist Foundation, Humanities Iowa, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Iowa Arts Council and the Missouri River Historical Development Corporation, the festival will feature "Women in Film," a series of workshops from an eclectic groups of industry insiders.
Among the participants will be Patricia Meyer, a clinical screenwriting professor who has formerly worked with Oprah Winfrey and Martin Scorsese; Chicago School of the Arts' teacher Rhiannon Koehler; movie executive Catherine McGrath Wolf; and TV writers Sarah Nicole Jones ("Longmire," "Legends of Tomorrow"), and Melissa Blake ("Heroes," "Ghost Whisperer").
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, the film festival will movies from around the country and around the world as well as a presentation of locally-produced short subjects, all at the Promenade Cinema, 924 Fourth St.
"For the first time, the film festival is being held in a movie theater with the proper equipment, proper movie snacks and proper comfy seating," said marketing coordinator Leslie A. Werden. "It's not fun to watch movies when you're sitting in metal chairs."
For a complete listings of workshops, special events and show times, go to siouxcityfilmfest.org.