SIOUX CITY -- Flora Lee likes to keep large, hand-written signs on the walls of her office.

The white sheets of butcher paper list all of the services Women Aware of Siouxland, a United Way of Siouxland partner agency, does in order to help single parents and displaced homemakers become self-sufficient.

From lessons in household budgeting to preparing for a job interview to referrals for legal counsel, Women Aware has been assisting Siouxland people for nearly 45 years.

As the organization's executive director since September 2022, Lee admitted she is still learning about the organization's day-to-day operations.

However, the longtime education and community activist to be involved with Women Aware's 38th annual Women of Excellence Awards ceremonies, which is being held at 5 p.m. Friday at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Hotel, 385 E. Fourth St.

"Women of Excellence recognizes women whose strength of character, tenacity and personal growth has enabled them to affect change and progress in the Siouxland community," Lee said.

This year's keynote speaker is Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. owner Charese Yanney.

"As a business owner and community leader, Charese has shown strength when it come to her community and her state," Lee said. "Charese is a leader."

The 13 Women of Excellence Awards nominees reflect diversity in age, race and occupation, she added.

Perla Alarcon-Flory, nominated by Nizsha Flory-Alarcon

Erin Edlund, nominated by Tasha Goodwin

Semehar Ghebrekidan, nominated by Clara Macfarlane-Cloy

Brennan Gill, nominated by Brett Lyon

Deanna Jarvis, nominated by Gretchen Gondek

Samantha Jendrzejaz, nominated by Teresa O'Brien

Peggy La, nominated by Revathi Vongsiprasom

Faith Laskie, nominated by Brett Lyon

Karina Pedroza, nominated by LaShawna Moyle

Lisa Rhymer, nominated by Sherrie McDonald

Monique Scarlett, nominated by Linda Steele

Jamie Shufflebarger, nominated by Shannon Kennedy

Revathi Vongsiprasom, nominated by Eddie Vongsiprasom

"Each of these women have made significant contributions in the past and have convincing plans for the future," she said.