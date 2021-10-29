Wood Brothers concert moving to the Sioux City Community Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- The Wood Brothers concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Orpheum Theatre, will now take place at the same time at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.

All tickets will be honored for the new location and are still available for purchase at the Primebank Box Office or at OrpheumLive.com.

In an effort to provide a safe environment for all attendees, venue staff and touring personnel, the Wood Brothers show will require proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the show.

Dubbed "masters of soulful folk" by Paste Magazine, brother Chris and Oliver Wood garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Americana album. They've toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe, including such festivals as Bonnaroo and XPoNential.

