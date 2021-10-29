 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Wood Brothers concert moving to the Sioux City Community Theatre

  • 0
wood brothers at community theatre
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Wood Brothers concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Orpheum Theatre, will now take place at the same time at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.

All tickets will be honored for the new location and are still available for purchase at the Primebank Box Office or at OrpheumLive.com

In an effort to provide a safe environment for all attendees, venue staff and touring personnel, the Wood Brothers show will require proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the show.

Dubbed "masters of soulful folk" by Paste Magazine, brother Chris and Oliver Wood garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Americana album. They've toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe, including such festivals as Bonnaroo and XPoNential.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remsen Oktoberfest set for Oct. 30

Remsen Oktoberfest set for Oct. 30

REMSEN, Iowa -- Remsen will host its 47th annual Remsen Oktoberfest Celebration on Oct. 30. The festival was cancelled last year due to the pa…

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. cigarette sales increase for the first time in 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News