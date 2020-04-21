Woodbury adds 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 93

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed an additional 18 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 93.
The cases include 3 females, age 18- 40, 5 females, age 41 - 60, and 1 female, age 61 - 80, 5 males, age 18 - 40, and 4 males, 41 - 60.
A total number of 907 tests have been given, with 814 tests being negative.
