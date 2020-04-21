You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury adds 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 93
Woodbury adds 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 93

Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed an additional 18 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 93.

The cases include 3 females, age 18- 40, 5 females, age 41 - 60, and 1 female, age 61 - 80, 5 males, age 18 - 40, and 4 males, 41 - 60. 

A total number of 907 tests have been given, with 814 tests being negative.

