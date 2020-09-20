 Skip to main content
Woodbury adds 51 more COVID cases while positivity rate crests about 15 percent
Woodbury adds 51 more COVID cases while positivity rate crests about 15 percent

SIOUX CITY  --  Siouxland District Health Department said it added 51 more positive cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday.

This new number of cases -- compiled over a 24-hour period -- comes after the health department reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. 

As of Sunday, Woodbury County has a 14-day positivity rate of 15.1 percent, up from the 14.9 percent that was reported the day before. 

This means that Woodbury County has crested the 15 percent positivity rate that Gov. Kim Reynolds set to move to online classes. Currently, there is no indication that school districts in the county will follow suit.

Overall, there have been 4,953 cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury. 3,919  people have recovered and there have been 61 coronavirus deaths in the county.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Iowa Department of Public Health reported 80,048 new COVID-19 cases. Statewide, 738,488 Iowans have been tested and 57,526 have recovered. There have been 1,265 death attributed to coronavirus,

