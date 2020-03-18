Woodbury Co. Sheriff's Office implementing new guidelines as result of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- As a result of COVID-19, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office is implementing new guidelines regarding the way it conducts dad-to-day, non-emergency business at 407 Seventh St.

The Sex Offender Registry will be conducted entirely over the phone with Sheriff's Office personnel.

Gun permit applications can be obtained online at woodburycountyiowa.gov/sheriff-gun-permits. The sheriff's office will continue to accept the applications at with payment.

The sheriff's office is no longer taking fingerprints for any reason. Anyone requesting fingerprints will be turned away.

The jail is still accepting onsite video visitation with county inmates until further notice. In addition, the jail is still accepting payments for county inmates until further notice.

