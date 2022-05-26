 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Woodbury County beaches will remain closed until further notice

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- Due to low water levels, the swimming beach at Little Sioux Park, near Correctionville, Iowa, will remain closed until further notice.

The beach was scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend. However, low water levels have reduced the zero-entry beach area, causing sudden drop-offs and unsafe swimming conditions, the Woodbury County Conservation Board said on Wednesday.

Additionally, the beach at Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, near Salix, Iowa, will remain closed until road replacement and park improvements have been completed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA announces new milestone in mystery of universe's expansion rate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News