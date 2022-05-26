Woodbury County beaches will remain closed until further notice

SIOUX CITY -- Due to low water levels, the swimming beach at Little Sioux Park, near Correctionville, Iowa, will remain closed until further notice.
The beach was scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend. However, low water levels have reduced the zero-entry beach area, causing sudden drop-offs and unsafe swimming conditions, the Woodbury County Conservation Board said on Wednesday.
Additionally, the beach at Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, near Salix, Iowa, will remain closed until road replacement and park improvements have been completed.