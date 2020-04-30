You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County confirms 102 additional COVID-19 cases
Woodbury County confirms 102 additional COVID-19 cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed 102 additional cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing Woodbury County's positive total to 851.

There are currently 39 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That is up from Wednesday, when 30 people were hospitalized.  

Overall, there have been 175 people who have recovered locally and 675 cases of active infection in the county. One person has died.

To date, 2,640 tests have been completed in Woodbury County. 

