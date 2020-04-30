Woodbury County confirms 102 additional COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed 102 additional cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing Woodbury County's positive total to 851.

There are currently 39 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That is up from Wednesday, when 30 people were hospitalized.

Overall, there have been 175 people who have recovered locally and 675 cases of active infection in the county. One person has died.

To date, 2,640 tests have been completed in Woodbury County.

