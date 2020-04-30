Woodbury County confirms 102 additional COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed 102 additional cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing Woodbury County's positive total to 851.
There are currently 39 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That is up from Wednesday, when 30 people were hospitalized.
Overall, there have been 175 people who have recovered locally and 675 cases of active infection in the county. One person has died.
To date, 2,640 tests have been completed in Woodbury County.
COVID-19 chalk art inspiration
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
COVID-19 Dr. Daniel Jung studies the immune system
COVID-19 Dr. Daniel Jung studies the immune system
COVID-19 Dr. Daniel Jung studies the immune system
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
COVID-19 Worker support signs 1
COVID-19 Worker support signs 2
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
kid sidewalk artists
eric bowman making window art
mazzy pick
Park Jefferson Speedway races held despite COVID-19
Park Jefferson Speedway races held despite COVID-19
Park Jefferson Speedway races held despite COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.