Woodbury County Conservation Board park facilities to remain closed through May 15

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Conservation facilities will remain closed through May 15 in response to COVID-19 concerns.

The closures will include campgrounds, camping and rental cabins, enclosed shelters, restrooms, playgrounds, the Woodbury County Conservation Board park offices and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Woodbury County Conservation Board parks with closed facilities include Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park-Browns Lake near Salix, Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland, and Midway Park near Moville.

Woodbury County park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use, such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching and general recreation.

In addition, all educational events and programs will be canceled through May 15, according to Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center education programs director Dawn Snyder.

