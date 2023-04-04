SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Democrats elected party officers when they held their biannual caucus and biennial organizational meeting, March 29, at the Sioux City Public Library.

Amanda Gibson, of Sioux City, was elected to serve as chair; Dave Dawson, of Lawton, and Linda Santi, of Sioux City, were elected to serve as co-vice chairs; Leti O'Brien, of Sioux City, was elected to serve as treasurer; and Karen Havlicek, of Moville, was reelected to serve as secretary.

Outgoing chair Jeremy Dumkrieger honored outgoing officers, co-vice chairs Sandi Bass and Greg Guelcher; treasurer Jeremy Saint; and Havlicek for their service. Similarly, incoming officers recognized Dumkrieger for his years of service.

"We're excited to move forward with this blend of fresh, new members to join the experienced members with important historical perspective," Gibson said. "Democrats will continue to work to make government at all levels as fair and as just as possible. We invite folk to become involved in our important party-building efforts."