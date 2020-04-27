Woodbury County has 115 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 611

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed an additional 115 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total positive cases to 611 cases.
Health officials report that 2,094 tests have been completed, 1,583 of which were negative. A total of 56 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19.
Iowa has recorded 5,476 cases as of Sunday evening, according to Iowa Department of Public Health Data. Those figures do not include the latest Woodbury County cases.
