You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woodbury County has 115 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 611
View Comments
breaking

Woodbury County has 115 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 611

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed an additional 115 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total positive cases to 611 cases.

Health officials report that 2,094 tests have been completed, 1,583 of which were negative. A total of 56 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19. 

Iowa has recorded 5,476 cases as of Sunday evening, according to Iowa Department of Public Health Data. Those figures do not include the latest Woodbury County cases. 

New case of COVID-19 reported in Dixon County
Woodbury, Dakota counties log more COVID-19 cases Sunday; increased recovery numbers expected
State reports 384 new cases, 6 more deaths
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News