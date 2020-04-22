Woodbury County has 19 cases of COVID-19, boosting total to 112
Woodbury County has 19 cases of COVID-19, boosting total to 112

Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed an additional 19 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total to 112 cases.

The cases include 4 females, age 18 - 40, and 3 females, age 41 - 60, as well as 2 males, age 18 - 40, 7 males, age 41 - 60, and 3 males, age 61 - 80.

There have been a total of 1,009 tests given and 897 that were negative. 7 people have been hospitalized, 3 have been hospitalized and discharged, and 25 have recovered.   

 
