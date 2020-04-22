Woodbury County has 19 cases of COVID-19, boosting total to 112

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed an additional 19 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total to 112 cases.
The cases include 4 females, age 18 - 40, and 3 females, age 41 - 60, as well as 2 males, age 18 - 40, 7 males, age 41 - 60, and 3 males, age 61 - 80.
There have been a total of 1,009 tests given and 897 that were negative. 7 people have been hospitalized, 3 have been hospitalized and discharged, and 25 have recovered.
