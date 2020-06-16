Woodbury County has 2 more coronavirus deaths

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported two new deaths attributed to novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing Woodbury County's total to 41.

The deaths, the District Health Department said, were two women, both between the ages of 61 and 80.

In addition, there were five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of 173 new tests reported. There have been 2,454 recoveries, 256 total hospitalizations, and 192 who have been hospitalized and discharged.

