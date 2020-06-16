You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County has 2 more coronavirus deaths
Woodbury County has 2 more coronavirus deaths

Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported two new deaths attributed to novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing Woodbury County's total to 41.

The deaths, the District Health Department said, were two women, both between the ages of 61 and 80.

In addition, there were five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of 173 new tests reported. There have been 2,454 recoveries, 256 total hospitalizations, and 192 who have been hospitalized and discharged.

