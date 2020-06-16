Woodbury County has 2 more coronavirus deaths

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported two new deaths attributed to novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing Woodbury County's total to 41.
The deaths, the District Health Department said, were two women, both between the ages of 61 and 80.
In addition, there were five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of 173 new tests reported. There have been 2,454 recoveries, 256 total hospitalizations, and 192 who have been hospitalized and discharged.
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 1
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 2
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 3
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn
COVID-19 WinnaVegas reopens 1
COVID-19 WinnaVegas reopens 2
COVID-19 WinnaVegas reopens 3
COVID-19 Siouxnami water park reopens
COVID-19 Siouxnami water park reopens
COVID-19 Siouxnami water park reopens
COVID-19 Siouxnami water park reopens
Don Lantis
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.