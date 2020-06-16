Woodbury County has 2 more deaths, Siouxland District Health Department reported

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported 2 new deaths attributed to novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing Woodbury County's total to 41.

The deaths, the District Health Department said, were 2 women, both between the ages of 61 and 80.

In addition, there were 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of 173 new tests reported. There have been 2,454 recoveries, 256 total hospitalizations and 192 who have been hospitalized and discharged..