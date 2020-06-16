You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woodbury County has 2 more deaths, Siouxland District Health Department reported
View Comments
breaking

Woodbury County has 2 more deaths, Siouxland District Health Department reported

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported 2 new deaths attributed to novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing Woodbury County's total to 41.

The deaths, the District Health Department said, were 2 women, both between the ages of 61 and 80.

In addition, there were 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of  173 new tests reported. There have been 2,454 recoveries, 256 total hospitalizations and 192 who have been hospitalized and discharged.. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News